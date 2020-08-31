CARDS NO LONGER A MODEL FOR OTHER FRANCHISES?

QUESTION: Have the Cardinals lost relevance? Their system for judging talent seems to be wrong more than right. For so long this franchise was the model for others. In the last few years they been inept at developing top tier talent, trading or signing players at their peak and seem to have lost the ability to assess the players they do have.
COMMISH: I don't think the Cardinals have lost "relevance." But they haven't developed many blue-chippers lately, at least ones they still have on their club. Hard to argue the deal for Goldschmidt, though. And the signing of Kim, so far, has been one of the best under-the-radar signings of the year.
But, in-house, they need to be better.
Follow-up:
Having a hard time figuring how 'Mo' honestly thinks he can win something with so many low averages/OBPs in the daily lineup. This is not a small sample size anymore. They lose any credibility when they try to tell how us all is well and good. Comes off facetious.
COMMISH: Well, you're right. The Cardinals won't win with so many low offensive numbers. But their pitching is good enough that they don't have to score a lot more runs, just a few in the right spots, and Mo apparently still thinks there is more to be had in the offense.
However, I haven't heard anybody say "all is well," with the offense. That not only would be facetious, it would be a lie.
