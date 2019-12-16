QUESTION: Two more starting pitchers changed teams Sunday. It appears that the strategy embraced by the Cardinals is to choose last. Players are getting substantially better contracts this year than in the last two years. Would the Cardinals have been smarter to acquire a starter last year or the year before, when the market was down?
COMMISH: The Cardinals appear interested in starting pitching but are not desperate for it. If they knew they had a rotation of Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas, Carlos Martinez and Wainwright going into the season, all healthy, they would be happy with that.
But they are looking for some veteran depth in case something goes awry, which in Martinez's case, often happens.