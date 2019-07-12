QUESTION: In retrospect, do you think around 2016 we hit a point where the Blues actually became the better professional team in St. Louis, at least in terms of success and how the organization is run?
GORDO: That Final Four run by the Blues in '16 was significant. A lot of those guys were back at it this time around. There is no doubt that the Stillman-run Blues emerged as one of the NHL's better-run franchises.
And, yes, that franchise is better run than the Cardinals these days. Doug Armstrong is on a roll and John Mozeliak is not.