Stillman's local group takes over full ownership of Blues

St. Louis Blues chairman Tom Stillman holds the Stanley Cup overhead during the victory celebration in downtown St. Louis on June 15. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

QUESTION: In retrospect, do you think around 2016 we hit a point where the Blues actually became the better professional team in St. Louis, at least in terms of success and how the organization is run?

GORDO: That Final Four run by the Blues in '16 was significant. A lot of those guys were back at it this time around. There is no doubt that the Stillman-run Blues emerged as one of the NHL's better-run franchises.

And, yes, that franchise is better run than the Cardinals these days. Doug Armstrong is on a roll and John Mozeliak is not.