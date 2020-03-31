CARDS' OUTFIELD DRAGGING DOWN THE OFFENSE?

COMMENT: Can't imagine how the Cardinals offense will be good enough to compete. It's a shame to waste so many good pitching efforts. How long will the Cards trot out O'Neill, Bader and Fowler? Wouldn't you rather have Mercado, Pham or Arozarena batting at the top of your lineup and playing CF vs. Bader batting at the bottom?
BENFRED: How long the Cardinals play O'Neill, Bader and Fowler depends on how those guys play, and how the team plays.
If the outfield under-performs and the team is losing, change will come quick.
If the outfield under-performs, and the team wins, change will come not so quick, but it will still come.
You are right to mention Pham, Mercado and Arozarena as players who could be playing over Bader in an alternate Cardinals universe. Same for O'Neill and Fowler.
That's the thing the Cardinals are hoping to prove entering this season -- if this season comes. That they didn't start three opening-day outfielders who turn out to be none of the three best options.
Having to admit that would make the ones they sent away look that much more regrettable.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!