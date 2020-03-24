CARDS PLAYING A RISKY GAME WITH CARLSON?

COMMENT: Not sure what the problem is with the Cards keeping Dylan Carlson in AAA for a bit to gain another year of control over him. Kris Bryant lost his service-time case, so a precedent has been set. I think they would be stupid not to do it. The guy will likely be in the Cards OF mix for years to come, anyway. What’s the problem?
BENFRED: The Cardinals seem to share your opinion.
Perhaps Carlson is called up after the service-time waiting game is satisfied, and becomes a difference-maker for this season and years to come, and everyone is happy.
Another possibility? Carlson is called up after the service-time loophole is satisfied, and he becomes a difference-maker for a team that . . . misses the postseason by a few games.
That would leave the Cardinals to answer the question of if they fielded their best possible team from day one — and if they prioritized service time over wins.
Another thing to consider: What if Carlson, like Kris Bryant, becomes miffed that a team that touted an internal competition slow-played one of the best candidates who spent the spring suggesting he belongs in St. Louis? There's a reason Bryant and the Cubs have clashed as he's gained more leverage. There's a reason he's became the Cubs’ players’ union rep.
For years, teams have told us these things just disappear in the long run.
They don't. Not now.
Flaherty and the contract renewals could become another example.
