CARDS' QUESTIONABLE SPENDING

COMMENT: The Cardinals are not a cheap team when it comes to spending money. "Mo" just spends a lot of it on players he should be able to see should not be paid that kind of money. Examples: Carpenter, Fowler. Some of the bullpen guys he signed, the fans were for them, so we should not get on Mo for that.
GORDO: Bad contracts are bad contracts, especially when a guy gets an extension (Carpenter) toward the twilight of his career when he clearly was going nowhere. In some of the other deals, like with Cecil, stuff happens. A guy is good year after year, then he struggles for your team. GMs always assess risk and reward.
The knock on Mozeliak is that he played it safe with some mid-level signings and got burned anyway.