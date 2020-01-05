CARDS' QUESTIONABLE SPENDING
0 comments

CARDS' QUESTIONABLE SPENDING

  • 0
Subscribe for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 1 NLDS in Atlanta

Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch (left), president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter talk before Game 1 of the NLDS against the Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: The Cardinals are not a cheap team when it comes to spending money. "Mo" just spends a lot of it on players he should be able to see should not be paid that kind of money. Examples: Carpenter, Fowler. Some of the bullpen guys he signed, the fans were for them, so we should not get on Mo for that.

GORDO: Bad contracts are bad contracts, especially when a guy gets an extension (Carpenter) toward the twilight of his career when he clearly was going nowhere. In some of the other deals, like with Cecil, stuff happens. A guy is good year after year, then he struggles for your team. GMs always assess risk and reward.

The knock on Mozeliak is that he played it safe with some mid-level signings and got burned anyway.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports