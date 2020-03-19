CARDS' REACTION TO CORONAVIRUS CONCERNS

QUESTION: You had a chance to observe how the Cardinals were dealing with the coronavirus topic as it became a bigger story by the day. Can you share what it was like to see that, from the time it was a distant headline to the time it shut down camp?
BENFRED: It was probably representative of our country's reaction, to be honest. There were Cardinals who were concerned about it from the jump, and Cardinals who thought it was being overblown. The overblown crowd got smaller by the day, and there was one clear turning point.
It was Rudy Gobert.
When MLB players saw that an NBA player tested positive for the virus, they realized their fame and fortune and great physical health were not going to keep them from catching it and spreading it.
As players got more information, they became concerned about those who might not have as good of luck as them at fighting off the virus. That's true for most of us, right? If you're not worried about yourself, you are worried about your friend with diabetes, a parent with a heart issue, etc.
By the time camp was canceled, there were few dissenting voices. Those who still thought it was being overdone had learned it was probably wise to keep quiet.
Photo: Cardinals outfielder Lane Thomas exits the team's spring training clubhouse in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo)