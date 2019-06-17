QUESTION: Any indication from front office that they'd be willing to extend Marcell Ozuna?
GOOLD: There has not been. There has been an indication from Ozuna's side that at some point here in the near future he'd like to have that conversation. Ozuna has warmed to St. Louis, warmed to the Cardinals clubhouse, and people close to him have said that he'd like to see what it would take to stick around here, or if that's something the Cardinals want to explore.
Follow-up: Would the Cardinals locking themselves into Ozuna just be more of the same “sign a mid-tier player into his mid 30s” that has plagued this team for the last four seasons?
GOOLD: It would be, yes. They would be signing him into his early-30s, possibly mid-30s, and that is the question that has come up in here a lot over the past few weeks about doing that. Those questions are critical of the move.