QUESTION: Jose Oquendo’s critical comments about the Cards needing more fight and a kick in the tail had to have been approved by the team first — right?
BENFRED: I think that is a misread. Oquendo says what Oquendo thinks. A recent example: His full endorsement of Mike Shildt as the manager last season, one that came with a call for the organization to pull the interim tag. That was not approved by the Cardinals before Oquendo said it. He said it because he knew it would influence the Cardinals. He knows his voice carries, and when he is saying, on the record, that the Cardinals need a kick in the rear, people should listen.
The players should be embarrassed to hear his comments, to be honest. And Shildt, who has praised Oquendo for his ability to read a team, should react to them in how he handles players. Oquendo is telling it like it is, as he always does when he decides to speak.
I think you are over-thinking the amount of time Oquendo spends worrying about how his comments will be received. Yes, I don't think he would say anything to a reporter that he would not feel comfortable saying to Shildt. That doesn't mean he told Shildt that. Oquendo has enough clout that he can speak freely about his opinions on the team. And don't overlook whose notebook it was he was filling. He and Commish have a professional relationship that dates back a long time. That matters.
Oquendo doesn't get PR approval before he answers. He says what he wants to say when he wants to say it. The Cardinals would be wise to listen.