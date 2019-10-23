QUESTION: What do the Cardinals see in Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill long-term? One struggles to hit breaking pitches. The other can't stay healthy.
BENFRED: Bader and O'Neill, and what they are now and can become, are certainly on the list of big questions the Cardinals will need to do their best to answer this offseason. The answer will factor into a lot of things, moves made and not made, offers made and not made, everything, really.
You nailed Bader's weakness. He's a fastball mauler who struggles against offspeed/breaking stuff, and the word is out. If he doesn't adapt, he will be a one-dimensional hitter who jumps on pitchers who (a) don't know better; or (b) can't throw non-fastballs for strikes. Other pitchers will beat him. Those hitters don't last too long, though he helps himself with elite speed and defense.
As for O'Neill, we were always told he is as athletic as he is strong, and that this would keep him away from the injury issues that often plague players with his body type. Well, that has not been true. He played in basically the same amount of games this season as he did last season, which is bad news for a 24-year-old who is trying to break through. Some think — and maybe they are right — that O'Neill will produce if given regular at-bats. But him getting regular at-bats and forcing his way out the fourth outfielder role is going to be impossible if he continues the pace of landing on the inured list four times since 2018.