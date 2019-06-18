GORDO ON GUNNARSSON: After his injury-abbreviated regular season -- seven points, plus-8 rating in just 25 games -- Gunnarsson played a key role during the playoff run. He earned a plus-6 rating with just six giveaways in 19 games. The steady Gunnarsson even earned some Top 4 duty with Pietrangelo. And he earned his place in Blues lore by scoring the game-winning overtime goal in Game 2 of the Cup Final in Boston. If the Bruins win that game instead . . . well, you don't want to think about that.
