CARL GUNNARSSON, Defenseman

GORDO ON GUNNARSSON: He is a popular teammate and a valued member of the supporting cast, but there’s not much tread left on his tires. He played in just 61 games during the last two regular seasons and produced just 14 points. His Corsi and Fenwick metrics regressed by more than five points from 2018-19 and his expected plus-minus fell from plus-4.6 to minus-0.1.
Gunnarsson played in six postseason games and earned a plus-2 rating — but he had five giveaways and he earned three minor penalties.
GRADE: C-minus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.