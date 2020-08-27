 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CARL GUNNARSSON, Defenseman
0 comments

CARL GUNNARSSON, Defenseman

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Gunnarsson: report card

GORDO ON GUNNARSSON: He is a popular teammate and a valued member of the supporting cast, but there’s not much tread left on his tires. He played in just 61 games during the last two regular seasons and produced just 14 points. His Corsi and Fenwick metrics regressed by more than five points from 2018-19 and his expected plus-minus fell from plus-4.6 to minus-0.1.

Gunnarsson played in six postseason games and earned a plus-2 rating — but he had five giveaways and he earned three minor penalties.

GRADE: C-minus

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports