QUESTION: If the Cards sign a pitcher certain to be the fifth starter, is Carlos Martinez more likely to be in the 'pen or to be traded?
GOOLD: Either is possible. Cardinals have really not received much interest in Martinez, not at a return they'd be willing to accept, not in their past or recent attempts to explore trades for him. That has a lot to do with his health. So spring training could change how teams see him.
It's more likely at this point then that he's going into the bullpen.
Follow-up: You said that the Cardinals have an "obvious opening for a starter." They do? Flaherty, Mikolas, Hudson and Wainwright locked in. Martinez likely the 5th guy. Where's the opening?
GOOLD: You answered your own question. Carlos Martinez is the "likely" No. 5. They have an opening for a certain No. 5. Certainty has an appeal, no?
Follow-up: Who would be more likely to start, Helsley or Cabrera?
GOOLD: Of those two? I'll go with Cabrera. Wouldn't be shocked at all if Helsley is the closer coming out of spring training, if Martinez is in the rotation.