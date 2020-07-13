CARLOS COMES UP BIG
Cardinals Nationals Spring Baseball

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez delivers a pitch in the March 5 exhibition game against the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo)

This question was addressed before news arrived mid-chat that Hicks was opting out for 2020.

QUESTION: Has Carlos Martinez shown enough to maintain his starter status? Or because of bullpen injuries and illnesses, will he be put into the closer role?

COMMISH: Martinez on Saturday showed he was ready for almost anything, striking out four in two innings.

He probably is needed most now at the back end of the bullpen with Gallegos gone and Hicks still recovering.

Martinez will be starting before the season is over, but maybe not in the first week or so.

