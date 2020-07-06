CARLOS CONCERNS

QUESTION: Shildt sounded the alarm, saying Carlos Martinez is losing ground by not being on the field. What will this do to the Cardinals rotation? What’s your best guess on how “ready” Carlos will be when he does get here?
COMMISH: When it comes to Carlos, any and all guesses could come to pass.
If he doesn't get the innings in he needs to be in the first five-man rotation, he will shift to the bullpen, where he doesn't necessarily have to be the closer. Most starters aren't going to last much longer than four or five innings at the start of the season anyway. But if Gallegos isn't ready at the opening bell and Carlos is, Martinez could again be the closer. Hicks won't be ready until at least August.
Carlos is here. He just hasn't been cleared through the testing process. My guess is he will wind up in the bullpen initially, with the rotation consisting of Flaherty, Hudson, Mikolas, Wainwright and Kim.
