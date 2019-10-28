QUESTION: Which would you consider more likely: Carlos Martinez as a starting pitcher, or the Cardinals signing a free-agent starting pitcher or closer?
COMMISH: Having been burned about a half-dozen times, the Cardinals will not be signing any reliever of prominence as a free agent. They have Gallegos, Miller and Helsley, all of whom could close until Hicks comes back in June to join the fray.
Martinez could do that, too, but he will get one more chance this spring to see if his arm — and his mind — are strong enough for starting.
Follow-up: Does C-Mart's remaining contract, plus this season proving it was no fluke he can close fairly well, make him the Cards' most logical trade chip?
COMMISH: Only if he brings you a quality hitter. Otherwise, I hang onto Carlos as a starter or a closer. And live with the occasional collateral damage.
Follow-up: Starter, closer, other bullpen role ... what contribution should fans be happy with from Carlos?
COMMISH: I think fans generally would be most happy if he didn't turn up on the injured list, and stayed out of trouble.