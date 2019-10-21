Team up with us for 99¢
Braves take NLDS lead with 3-1 victory over Cardinals

The Cardinals' Carlos Martinez pitches in the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 at Busch Stadium. (Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com)

GORDO ON C. MARTINEZ: After Jordan Hicks broke down, Martinez (4-2, 24 saves in 27 tries, 3.17 ERA) filled in admirably as the closer while coming back from shoulder trouble. He was 1-0 with eight saves in eight tries and a 2.31 ERA in September. Was there some adventure involved along the way? Sure, he did allow 24 percent of inherited runners to score. But Martinez usually got the job done — until the NLDS, when he allowed six runs in two games against the Braves

Grade: B-Plus