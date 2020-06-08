CARLOS OK, TOO?
0 comments

CARLOS OK, TOO?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Thursday workout at Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez (18) throws from the bullpen mound during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Has anyone spoken with Carlos Martinez since the shutdown began? Is he continuing to operate on a starters program or did he shut things down?

GOOLD: I have not. I don't know if any media have, sorry. The Cardinals have. Coaches have. His agent has been in touch, too, of course. The manager has. All indications from them are that he's kept along with the plan they've set for him. His activity on social media seems measured.

He, like many of the starters, scaled back the throwing quite a bit, especially when it became clear that the shutdown was not going to be brief, but instead was going to be at least two months. He has ramped up like others, according to the team.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports