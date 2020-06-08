CARLOS OK, TOO?

QUESTION: Has anyone spoken with Carlos Martinez since the shutdown began? Is he continuing to operate on a starters program or did he shut things down?
GOOLD: I have not. I don't know if any media have, sorry. The Cardinals have. Coaches have. His agent has been in touch, too, of course. The manager has. All indications from them are that he's kept along with the plan they've set for him. His activity on social media seems measured.
He, like many of the starters, scaled back the throwing quite a bit, especially when it became clear that the shutdown was not going to be brief, but instead was going to be at least two months. He has ramped up like others, according to the team.
