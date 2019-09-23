QUESTION: What's your prediction: Is Carlos Martinez a starting pitcher or still the Cardinals' closer in 2020?
COMMISH: Carlos still says he wants to start and the Cardinals' management has been consistent in saying he will get that chance. That is why they signed him to the five-year deal. If his arm is strong enough to pitch four days in a row, it should be strong enough for him to start next year.
But, you can see he likes the action of being the last man standing at the end of the game.
Follow-up: Seems like Carlos Martinez could get shopped this winter and the FO is going to make the deal. Here's the money that could come off the books before arb raises: C-Mart, $12M; Ozuna, $12M; Wacha, $6M. Add that up, it equals Gerrit Cole!
COMMISH: The Cardinals' pitching isn't strong enough to start shopping Carlos now. He might be their closer. He might be a starter. But he needs to be somewhere, albeit monitored a bit more in the offseason.