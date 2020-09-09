CARLSON ALMOST READY FOR PRIME TIME

QUESTION: What's your take on the Dylan Carlson move? He's been no worse at the plate than Lane Thomas or O'Neill, and he sure as heck plays better outfield than that boneheaded trio did in Game 1 Tuesday.
COMMISH: To be fair, O'Neill made an excellent diving catch in left field in Game 2. But Carlson is the best of the three defensively, and Lane Thomas must have thought somebody else was running besides the beefy, lumbering Minnesota catcher.
It seemed as if manager Shildt wasn't going to play Carlson regularly, so there was no reason to keep him on the bench.
To all those who clamored for him to be brought up, he probably wasn't quite ready for big-league pitching yet. Maybe later this season. But he surely will be a starter next year.
Follow-up: Don’t quite understand how the Cards are handling Carlson and Knizner, two players who should be part of their future. This is the exact time for them to get their major league at-bats. Let them struggle a bit — it’s a free season, public-opinion wise. Why would we give at-bats to Wieters when he is on the downside of his career? I just think it is very shortsighted. If I were those two players, I would be very discouraged.
COMMISH: Knizner will be here as Yadi's backup next season or even possibly as a regular if Molina leaves. And he may even be back this year. Carlson likely is the more discouraged because he was handed a regular job and, for the moment, couldn't hang onto it.
