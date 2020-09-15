CARLSON AND KNIZNER NEED TO PLAY

COMMENT: Everyone agrees that Dylan Carlson should be playing again, but if he was never sent down, and the other outfielders did not struggle, people would be mad Carlson is playing every day. See how that works?
BENFRED: I've gotta disagree there. I never expected Carlson to take the lineup by storm, but there's a benefit to playing him regularly and preparing him for what should be a bright future. I thought the Cardinals would promote him and play him regularly, no matter what. I think that's what they should have done all along.
Starting him regularly has two benefits: One, he might take off and lift the offense with an upside that is higher than his peers. Two, he is getting valuable in-game experience for his future, which should be brighter than some of his current outfield teammates.
As of Tuesday the Cardinals outfield OPS (.677) was the club's third-lowest since 1974. The only clubs during that time with less outfield production, per OPS, were the 1978 team, which went 69-93, and the 1986 team, which went 79-82.
This is a historically weak outfield for the club.
Playing the top prospect who happens to be an outfielder seems, to me, to be a smart long-term move that doesn't have much downside now, considering the alternatives.
Carlson has struggled. No doubt there. But so has Matt Wieters, and Wieters still plays over Andrew Knizner. I don't understand these decisions.
Lane Thomas deserved his shot. It didn't have to remove Carlson from the equation, though. But now it's apparent Carlson has a case to be playing over Thomas.
