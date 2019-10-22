QUESTION: Do the Cardinals operate in the offseason with plans to have Dylan Carlson in their outfield?
GOOLD: That is definitely on their mind, yes. They'd like to have Carlson come to spring training with a chance to win a job in the majors. They want that opening there -- and if it's for opening day, then bully for him, but if it's in June or July, they want to be ready to accommodate his arrival with playing time.
Follow-up: With Carlson, are we looking at someone really special -- or another outfielder in a long line of the likes of Piscotty, Grichuk, Pham, O’Neill?
GOOLD: Dylan Carlson is the best hitting prospect I've seen or heard about from scouts outside the organization since Oscar Taveras. The description I've been given that resonates with me is this: He will be able to hit second for a contender. That's high praise.