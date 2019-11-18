QUESTION: Are Dylan Carlson and Lane Thomas as good as advertised? Are they the best prospects sincethe passing of Oscar Taveras?
GOOLD: Dylan Carlson is the best hitting prospect the Cardinals have had since Oscar Taveras. Full stop.
Carlson has the ability to be a No. 2 hitter on a contending team at some point in the near future, and that is the same kind of heady expectations that were there for Taveras, who was a natural hitter with power upside. Carlson is a different hitter, but has the same kind of ascendant talent.
Thomas is a prospect along the lines of which you've see from other Cardinals outfield prospects. He belongs in that group that has in the past included Harrison Bader and Oscar Mercado and going back a few to Jon Jay and the like.
If we're drawing a spectrum of recent outfield prospects you'd have Taveras to one extreme, Carlson nearby, Colby Rasmus somewhat after him, then the Craig/Pham grouping, and then the class of Jay, Bader, Thomas, Tyler O'Neill, Randy Arozarena and onto Justin Williams, then Adolis Garcia, etc. Make sense?