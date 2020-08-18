You have permission to edit this article.
CARLSON CAVING TO THE PRESSURE?
St. Louis Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson stands in the on-deck circle during an intrasquad game at Busch Stadium on Friday, July 17, 2020. Cardinals "red" team won 2-1. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

QUESTION: Is Cardinals rookie Dylan Carlson trying to do too much, or is there just too much pressure on him?

BENFRED: No. To both.

He's frequently blistering the baseball and playing good defense. His exit velocities are sizzling. The hard contact is just finding gloves at the moment, that's all. He looks totally comfortable in the box.

I got crushed on Twitter for asking folks to have some patience with Carlson if they were expecting him to singlehandedly change this lackluster offense. This is why. Those who were expecting a Pujols-like debut were asking for a lot.

