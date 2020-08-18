CARLSON CAVING TO THE PRESSURE?

QUESTION: Is Cardinals rookie Dylan Carlson trying to do too much, or is there just too much pressure on him?
BENFRED: No. To both.
He's frequently blistering the baseball and playing good defense. His exit velocities are sizzling. The hard contact is just finding gloves at the moment, that's all. He looks totally comfortable in the box.
I got crushed on Twitter for asking folks to have some patience with Carlson if they were expecting him to singlehandedly change this lackluster offense. This is why. Those who were expecting a Pujols-like debut were asking for a lot.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.