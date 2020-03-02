CARLSON FEVER FOR CARDINALS FANS?

Q: What do you think Dylan Carlson's chances are of being on the roster to open the season? I know he's hit well so far but the next few weeks will be against more true major league pitchers, correct? Do you believe the FO will put him on the roster or send him down (to not start his clock) regardless of how good his Spring is?
COMMISH: I can almost guarantee you Carlson will be in the top three in at-bats this spring, much as he last year. He will get a serious look. But, in the next three weeks he will see better pitching which will be pitching more innings and with more intent. Early returns are excellent. The polls are not closed, yet. He has to show he is a starter and not just a bench player.
FOLLOW-UP: believe that if Carlson is not a starting outfielder on the opening day roster then he will be in Memphis, Makes no sense for him not to get the maximum number of at bats to continue his development
COMMISH: You are correct. If Carlson isn't a starter here, he will be a starter in Memphis at the beginning of the season. Doesn't make sense to hold him back if he's being kept as part-time player.
FOLLOW-UP: Carlson needs to be on opening day roster. Thomas and Dean and Williams to M
COMMISH: You're partially right. Dean and Williams likely will open at Memphis. It probably will between Thomas and Carlson.
Q: If Carlson keeps playing the way he has for the rest of ST, will he be in the lineup on Opening Day? Based on what you’ve seen so far in ST, who do you think the starting rotation will be 1-5 on Opening Day?
COMMISH: If Carlson continues at anywhere his current pace, he will be in left field on opening day. The five-man rotation could be Flaherty, Hudson, Martinez, Wainwright and Kim/Ponce de Leon, with the other of the final pair in the bullpen.