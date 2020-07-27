CARLSON IN CENTER FIELD?
0 comments

CARLSON IN CENTER FIELD?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson

Cardinals center fielder Dylan Carlson fields a hit during an intrasquad game at Busch Stadium on July 16. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Kohley) 

QUESTION: Where do you see Carlson starting next week? Will he move between RF and CF? Or will he just take over one of the OF spots and be the starter there?

COMMISH: Carlson most likely would play center field when he came up as he saw a lot of time there during the summer camp.

Center field also has provided no hits in three games so far.

Follow-up:

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports