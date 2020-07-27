CARLSON IN CENTER FIELD?

QUESTION: Where do you see Carlson starting next week? Will he move between RF and CF? Or will he just take over one of the OF spots and be the starter there?
COMMISH: Carlson most likely would play center field when he came up as he saw a lot of time there during the summer camp.
Center field also has provided no hits in three games so far.
