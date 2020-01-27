CARLSON IN THE OPENING DAY LINEUP?
Dylan Carlson for online

At Winter Warm-Up, Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson admires artwork of himself, painted by the Cardinals fan he’s meeting. Photo by Benjamin Hochman

QUESTION: Do you see top prospect Dylan Carlson as somebody who will be with the big league club sooner rather than later? Is there a chance he starts on Opening Day or do you see him beginning the year at Memphis?

COMMISH: I see Carlson beginning in the year in Memphis, where he played for only a month, albeit a productive month, in 2019. I suspect the Cardinals don't want to apply more pressure than he already might feel.

That doesn't mean he couldn't make the club out of spring training, but the Cardinals would prefer to bring him up later and keep him up rather than starting him in the majors and then have to send him out. You don't know how a 20-year-old might react in the latter circumstance.

... Carlson should be a big-time player someday soon and that day well could come this season.

