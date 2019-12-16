QUESTION: If the Cardinals are going out to get a lefthanded-hitting outfielder, does that mean switch-hitting Dylan Carlson is not making the team? Who are your outfielders on this team next year?
COMMISH: Carlson is not going to be on the club at the start of the season, having spent only a month -- a good month, mind you -- in Triple-A.
The outfielders, so far, are Bader, Fowler, J. Martinez, Thomas, Arozarena, O'Neill. Subject to change. One of those won't make it to Opening Day if the Cardinals keep six infielders, as they likely will.
Follow-up: We keep talking about needing a lefthanded-hitting outfielder, but Justin Williams' name rarely comes up. There are signs that this young player has undergone a lot of growing up in this last year. Will he get a shot this spring?
COMMISH: Good question. If the Cardinals indeed are sure Williams has made the growth strides you describe, he will get a chance to nab a spot. They still have him on the roster so they haven't given up on him. It sort of went downhill for a while after he punched the television set last offseason.