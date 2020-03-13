CARLSON TO THE MINORS? WHY?

COMMENT: Fowler hits .097, Bader strikes out in half his at-bats, as does O'Neill. But Carlson, who rakes, will go to the minors. Your thoughts on that?
GORDO: Here is a huge issue with baseball's shutdown: Guys like Carlson, with zero big league experience, did not get tested by real big league pitching this spring. That comes toward the end of the exhibition slate, when real big leaguers are pitching most of the innings and veterans are done tinkering with their mechanics and such. Carlson did well in the early spring, hitting .313, but he lost his chance to prove himself against better pitching.
Once baseball resumes, I imagine there will be very few exhibition games before the real ones starts. So personnel decisions will rely more on past performance. And, yes, that makes it more likely that a guy like Carlson might start in the minors.