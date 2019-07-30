QUESTION: 'Mo' said trading Carlson would happen basically "over his dead body." Do you buy that? Is Mo posturing to build the value of Carlson or does the organization think that highly of him that he is off the table in any deal, now or in the offseason?
BENFRED: Everything is posturing, to some degree. Reading tea leaves, it seems from this vantage point that the Cardinals are perhaps moving the "untouchable" umbrella more over Carlson, which might mean shifting it away from Nolan Gorman a bit.
And that would make sense, right? The Cardinals have multiple third basemen on their list of top prospects. Montero, Sosa and Nunez are all in the Cardinals' top-20 as of today, per MLB.com. There's some depth there.