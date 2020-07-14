CARLSON WON'T BE ON THE EARLY ROSTER . . .

COMMENT: With the AAA season canceled, there really isn't an argument to be made about ensuring prospects play every day when making a decision to put them on the MLB roster. The question would boil down to whether clubs want to start their prospect's service clock. Yes, I am asking about Dylan Carlson.
BENFRED: It depends on how you view the benefit of the Springfield camp that will house players who are not playing in St. Louis. They can have live at-bats and intrasquad games there, which might help development more than sitting on the bench in St. Louis.
So, for that reason, the don't-promote-a-top-prospect-to-sit logic makes sense.
But to assume Springfield camp is the same as Class-AAA ball for development? That's probably a reach, right?
Carlson won't be on the opening-day roster unless something surprising happens. The Cardinals can point to the desire to create first chances for O'Neill and Thomas, and there's truth to that. There's also truth to them not wanting to give Carlson a full year of service time when they can avoid it by delaying his promotion until August at least.
I don't think they will hold him back beyond that if the outfield offense is sputtering. They certainly shouldn't.
