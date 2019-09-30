QUESTION: When Wong returns, does Carpenter go back to the bench? Carp has heated up a bit, and the Cards could use every bit of offense they can muster considering others like Bader, Ozuna, Fowler, DeJong are badly slumping. Is it possible to keep both Wong and Carpenter in the lineup? Edman to the OF?
GOOLD: Not necessarily. The Cardinals have given us an indication of how this will work -- by exploiting Edman's versatility. Consider the scenario that is in play for the game Thursday at Atlanta, where the ballpark isn't the wide-open range of Busch Stadium or Coors Field or Dodger Stadium. It's contained. That's an invitation to consider matchups and be open to the idea that Dexter Fowler could play center, Edman in right, and Carpenter and Wong both in the same infield. That is a setup that we've seen, just as you suggest. Then when the series shifts to Busch, out runs Bader.
Or, if the matchup is more favorable for left vs. right, the Cardinals make the call there. Limited numbers vs. Keuchel, for example, what with Carpenter going one-for-three with a walk and a strikeout. No surprise there. And maybe this will come back against me, but there's something appealing about seeing what Carpenter does against a misplaced cutter -- if Keuchel throws one. And if he doesn't, then it won't matter much.