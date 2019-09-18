QUESTION: Matt Carpenter has come under a lot of scrutiny this season. What about Paul DeJong? Why do his struggles get a free pass?
BENFRED: Matt Carpenter is slugging .378 with 31.5 at-bats per home run and 3.9 plate appearances per K.
Paul DeJong is slugging .448 with 20.1 at-bats per home run and 4.6 plate appearances per K.
DeJong is one of just three Cards with 20-plus home runs (27) and ranks third on the team in RBIs (74). This should tell us why he's not compared to Carpenter.
DeJong’s power has been a primary source of offense for this team. He needs to be more consistent. September has been his worst month so far. No doubt there. But let's not get carried away here. DeJong is leading the team in extra-base hits. Still. By five.