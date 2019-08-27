QUESTION: If the Cardinals do stick with Carpenter, is he locked to third base? What happened to him being able to play multiple positions?
BENFRED: You want Carpenter at second base over Kolten Wong? At shortstop over Paul DeJong? At first base over Paul Goldschmidt? I wouldn't.
Shildt was asked recently if Carpenter could be a second-base option with Wong out. His answer was a pretty clear no. I'm not sure his arm plays in corner outfield, going way, way back to his previous time there.
The Cardinals said a lot of things when Carpenter got the extension. None of them have aged very well as the season went along.
In addition, his third-base defense has been pretty good this year. His throws are not beautiful. They usually do get to first base in time.
Third base is the best place for him, if he hits. That's a big if now.