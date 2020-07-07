CARPENTER AN 'X-FACTOR'?

QUESTION: How is it that some consider Matt Carpenter to be an "X-factor" for this season? Did they forget last season?
BENFRED: No one who paid attention last season is going to try to sugarcoat Carpenter's 2019 season. What he did the season before it, though, suggests he can be better than that. People should remember that, too.
No, Carpenter doesn't get a free pass to hit in the best part of the lineup all season. We saw that erode last season, when he was shifted to the bench. But he's got the contract, and he's going to get some sort of shot at redemption.
When he's hot, he can be one of the best hitters in baseball. That 2018 surge he went on was about the length of this 60-game season. Longer, actually. He smashed 28 home runs in three months that year.
He's gained back some of the weight he lost. He looks physically stronger. He could be spending a significant amount of time at DH, where he can focus on his offense.
It's not the most outlandish thing in the world to think a bounce-back from him could significantly help this offense. But yes, it does ask for some hope, and a chance. He'll get the chance.
