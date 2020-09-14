CARPENTER COMING AROUND?

QUESTION: How much should we read into Carp's good homestand? A blip or a lasting improvement?
COMMISH: I would choose to look at it as water seeking its level. Carpenter is not a .170 hitter. How much higher than that is debatable, but the ball looks better and sounds better coming off his bat.
He has only to be good for a few more weeks, not a few more months. You worry about next year's contract whenever the offseason comes.
Follow-up: Good news: Carp's bat has come to life. Bad news: Carp's bat has come to life ... so now we'll have to suffer through 4-5 months of sub-.200 hitting during the 2021 season while we wait for the one hot stretch.
COMMISH: If you are a fan, perhaps it is better not to fret yet whether this is another tease. A productive Carpenter gives the Cardinals a lot better chance to contend this season. Their offense needs all the help it can get.
