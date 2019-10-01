Can you believe the Cardinals made the playoffs even though . . . Matt Carpenter had 421 plate appearances from March through August?
To Carp's credit, his September rejuvenation has salvaged a season – and makes him an interesting lineup wild card heading into Thursday's Game 1. But the guy had a wretched March and April (and May and June and July and August). In those 421 at-bats, many taken from a prime spot in the lineup, Carpenter hit .219 with a .329 OBP and a .374 slugging percentage.
That's a .704 OPS for every month but September.
What's funny is, he essentially had the opposite season in 2018. Last year, his numbers from opening day through August were MVP caliber – a .966 OPS with 35 home runs. But in September of 2018, his OPS was .558.
In September of 2019?
Carp's OPS was .866.