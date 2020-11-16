 Skip to main content
CARPENTER'S CONTRACT COST US WONG


Cardinals Cubs

Matt Carpenter returns to the dugout after striking out in the 3rd inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadim in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION:  Is there any way to buy out Matt Carpenter's contract? He was never a good fielder, and having a DH batting around .200 makes no sense. I saw the hitting coach is coming back. The young hitters mostly seem to consistently take two strikes, leaving one swing to get a hit. An infield with Wong at second and Edmond at third is as good as it gets.

COMMISH:  With Carpenter, you're paying him whether you have him on your club or not. He still can help you as a backup player at three positions and possibly as a platoon third baseman/DH. Wong and Edman did provide a good defensive combo at second and third, but the Cardinals, in part, because of Carpenter's $18.5 million contract, needed to save somewhere and Wong was the victim.

(The extension no one expected: Matt Carpenter and $39 million).

