CARRY OVER FROM 2020? OR START FROM SCRATCH IN '21?
0 comments

CARRY OVER FROM 2020? OR START FROM SCRATCH IN '21?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Blues take on Blackhawks at Enterprise Center

Blues players Alex Pietrangelo, Justin Faulk, Robert Thomas, Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak — plus a sellout crowd of 18,096 — celebrate Faulk's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 14 at Enterprise Center. (Post-Dispatch photo by Troy Stolt)

QUESTION: If the NHL and NBA seasons cannot come back in 2020, has there been any discussion about starting 2021 where things left off in 2020?

BENFRED: The commonly shared opinion among the commissioners of the major sports seems to be that it's better off to wipe clean the slate from current seasons in order to start future seasons fresh so things get back on the normal track moving forward.

I don't think there would be any carryover from 2020 if we don't see games until 2021. They would be new seasons, starting from scratch, with the 2020 season having gone down as incomplete.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports