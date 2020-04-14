CARRY OVER FROM 2020? OR START FROM SCRATCH IN '21?

QUESTION: If the NHL and NBA seasons cannot come back in 2020, has there been any discussion about starting 2021 where things left off in 2020?
BENFRED: The commonly shared opinion among the commissioners of the major sports seems to be that it's better off to wipe clean the slate from current seasons in order to start future seasons fresh so things get back on the normal track moving forward.
I don't think there would be any carryover from 2020 if we don't see games until 2021. They would be new seasons, starting from scratch, with the 2020 season having gone down as incomplete.
