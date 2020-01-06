QUESTION: Sign Castellanos if the Cardinals do not sign Ozuna? Castellanos has a better batting line than Ozuna over the last 2 to 3 years.
BENFRED: More like Castellanos over Ozuna, if I get to pick. Castellanos has been a better hitter over the past two seasons. Castellanos hits doubles. Neither are good defenders now, so that’s a wash.
We will see who gets more in the end but I think Castellanos’ offensive profile is more appealing. I don’t think the Cards would be willing to pay him what it would take — considering the outfielders they have in hand.
Working in the Cards’ favor, potentially, with Ozuna is his desire to be in STL and his familiarity if his market is not what he expected in the end.