CATCH YA LATER, CARLOS
CATCH YA LATER, CARLOS

Cardinals host Reds

Carlos Martinez pitches to the Reds in the Cardinals' 10-5 loss Sunday. (Post-Dispatch photo by Christian Gooden) 

QUESTION: It has been well documented that Carlos Martinez is a bit of a knucklehead. By itself that’s not remarkable in baseball. If baseball excluded knuckleheads probably half the Hall of Fame would be empty. However CMart continues to show he can’t be counted on between the lines. There’s no knucklehead section in the HOF for that. Time to move on from him regardless of cost or trade value.

COMMISH: It is time to move on from Martinez and I have been one of his staunchest supporters. But I see little reason to retain him because, no matter his level of ability, which still is considerable, his inconsistency can be maddening. If there's anything baseball people want, it's consistency. Good or bad.

