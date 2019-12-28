5. CATCHING RICH

Not only did Molina run his totals to nine Gold Gloves and nine All-Star Games during the decade, but some of his predecessors behind the plate did well, too.
Tim McCarver, who had two stints with the Cardinals and still works for the club as a telecaster, was voted the winner of the Hall of Fame’s Ford C. Frick broadcasting award in 2012. Matheny, who immediately preceded Molina, became their manager that same year and didn’t have a losing record in any of his 6½ seasons.
And earlier this month, Simmons finally was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame after waiting a quarter century. He is the first Cardinals catcher to be so honored, although other Hall of Famers have caught briefly with the Cardinals, such as Joe Torre, who was voted into the Hall in 2014.