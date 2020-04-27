CECIL'S SITUATION
CECIL'S SITUATION

Brewers Cardinals Baseball

Cardinals relief pitcher Brett Cecil stands on the mound after giving up a three-run home run to Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich in the ninth inning of a game on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

QUESTION: Brett Cecil was hanging on by a thread as it was; do you think the Cards will DFA him now that the season is delayed and they may not have to pay him as much?

GOOLD: They would have to pay him even more. If they DFA him now -- and they say they won't because rosters are frozen -- then they owe him the salary for the entire season, whether games are played or not. If they wait, and games aren't played, they don't owe him a salary. Essentially, the Cardinals would be paying for you to get your pound of flesh in a completely punitive move. Weird.

