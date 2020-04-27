CECIL'S SITUATION

QUESTION: Brett Cecil was hanging on by a thread as it was; do you think the Cards will DFA him now that the season is delayed and they may not have to pay him as much?
GOOLD: They would have to pay him even more. If they DFA him now -- and they say they won't because rosters are frozen -- then they owe him the salary for the entire season, whether games are played or not. If they wait, and games aren't played, they don't owe him a salary. Essentially, the Cardinals would be paying for you to get your pound of flesh in a completely punitive move. Weird.
