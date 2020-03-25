CHA-CHING FOR MCGING
CHA-CHING FOR MCGING

Hugh McGing skates through drills at the 2018 Blues Prospect Camp in St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch photo by Ryan Michalesko)

QUESTION: Is Hugh McGing targeted for San Antonio ... er, Springfield, next year? Saw on CapFriendly that he received a signing bonus of $92,500. Do you know if the player gets that all at once? Cha-CHING! Not a bad start to one's hockey career!

JT: Yes, he's done with college and too old for juniors. So he would be slated for the Springfield (Mass.) Thunderbirds. (Gonna have to get used to that.) And if for some reason he wasn't deemed ready for the AHL, he could always go to the ECHL, which I doubt would be the case.

As for the signing bonus, that's negotiated. Sometimes it's a lump sum, sometimes it's in installments, usually no more than 3 installments per year.

