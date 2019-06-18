Subscribe for 99¢
Blues v Jets

Goalie Chad Johnson allows another goal in the Blues' 8-4 loss to Winnipeg on Nov. 24, 2018 at Enterprise Center. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON JOHNSON: He arrived as a low-cost free agent to replace Hutton and buy Husso more developmental time. Johnson got his chance to step up when Allen faltered, but he failed too -- thus opening the elevator door for Binnington's ascension. Johnson lasted just 10 games with the Blues before moving on to the Anaheim Ducks. He went 2-6-0 here with ugly ratios (3.55, .884).

Grade: F