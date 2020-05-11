CHAMPIONS WITH AN ASTERISK?
No asterisks in St. Louis -- only the National League's largest collection of World Series championship trophies. Here are four of the 11, as part of the opening day celebration in 2018. (Post-Dispatch photo by J.B. Forbes)

QUESTION: Shouldn't any team that wins the World Series this year have a big asterisk next to their title in the record books?

COMMISH: The asterisk will be only in the eye of the beholder, as it were. There was little stigma attached to the Los Angeles Dodgers beating the New York Yankees in the 1981 split-season World Series. There was angst in Cincinnati and St. Louis, however, because the Reds and Cardinals had the best overall records in their divisions but neither made the National League playoffs.

(It might have been a little weird if two teams from the same league wound up in the World Series this year, which could have happened if the owners had proposed going to three 10-team divisions.)

Regardless, there will be no asterisk — on paper, anyway.

