CHANCES OF NHL RESUMING PLAY?

COMMENT: With full scale testing not even started here in the U.S., we're weeks away from knowing how many people are infected. Considering the close-contact nature of the NBA and NHL, it seems impossible that these sports could safely resume until new cases of the virus started to at least flatline in North America. Isn't it likely that both the NHL and NBA seasons get canceled, rather than postponed to a later date? Doesn't it seem like the best-case scenario for even baseball would be a 100-120 game season that starts in late June?
GORDO: There is always a chance that by the time we get to full testing and the weather warms up -- potentially slowing the charge of this virus -- that the picture could look a lot better here than it looks today in Italy. That is the hope.
I believe MLB going two weeks at a time is unrealistic, but there's a chance we could be sitting here a month from now believing we have dodged the worst of this. I don't know what those odds are, but there is enough uncertainty to validate a wait-and-see approach.
The NBA and NHL really, really want to have some form of postseason play to keep their industries humming. That could lead to a shorter 2020-21 season, due to the spillover of this season into the summer, but that would be worth it.
As for MLB, yes, it might be early June since teams will need some time to make sure their pitchers are ready to go.