CHANGES COMING ON BASKETBALL STAFF?
0 comments

CHANGES COMING ON BASKETBALL STAFF?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
SEC tourney practice sessions

Missouri assistant coach Michael Porter Sr. talks with his son, Michael Porter Jr., during a practice session before the 2018 SEC Tournament in St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

QUESTION: Is a new assistant coach expected to join the basketball staff? Isn't this the last year of Michael Porter Sr.'s contract?

MATTER: Porter Sr. isn't an assistant coach. He's on staff as director of player development. Marco Harris took over Porter's job as one of the three assistant coaches last year.

Porter's contract expires in a few weeks. He could re-sign in his current role, but I can guarantee you it won't be at the salary he's been paid the last three years ($375K).

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports