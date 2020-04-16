CHANGES COMING ON BASKETBALL STAFF?

QUESTION: Is a new assistant coach expected to join the basketball staff? Isn't this the last year of Michael Porter Sr.'s contract?
MATTER: Porter Sr. isn't an assistant coach. He's on staff as director of player development. Marco Harris took over Porter's job as one of the three assistant coaches last year.
Porter's contract expires in a few weeks. He could re-sign in his current role, but I can guarantee you it won't be at the salary he's been paid the last three years ($375K).
