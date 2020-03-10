CHANGING PLANS FOR THE MLS STADIUM

QUESTION: The latest MLS4TheLou renderings looked different than the previous ones, and some would argue less exciting. Why are they changing? And is there any news about a standing section or bar for the Louligans?
BENFRED: The latest renderings lacked some of the aesthetics -- fans, labeled gates -- that made the others look a bit more real. I think that’s part of what you notice when comparing the old and new renderings.
The notable changes were to the canopy, which still covers as many people as it did previously. The east plaza was raised up. There's an added walkway on the west side.
I don't think any of it will change the in-game experience.
My understanding is that there will be a safe standing section for team supporters, but that it will not be labeled or limited to one group, like the Louligans.