CHANGING THE CLUBHOUSE CHEMISTRY?
St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves, Game 5 NLDS in St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, center, watches the action on the field as teammates Jose Martinez, left, and Marcell Ozuna laugh in the dugout with 13-0 lead during Game 5 of the National League Division Series between the St. Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COMMENT: Trading José Martinez and not signing Ozuna not only hurts the offense, it makes the Cardinals more boring! Those guys had fun, from Ozuna's sleeve and pointing to the crowd after hitting a home run, to Martinez rooting on the team from the top step. They entertained and enjoyed the game. That will be missed, too.

COMMISH: There always is that danger when players who are good in the clubhouse are dealt. Jose Martinez especially kept things lively and loose, and Ozuna was a popular player, also.

We'll have to stay tuned to see how much the clubhouse chemistry changes, if at all.

