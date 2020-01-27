CHANGING THE CLUBHOUSE CHEMISTRY?

COMMENT: Trading José Martinez and not signing Ozuna not only hurts the offense, it makes the Cardinals more boring! Those guys had fun, from Ozuna's sleeve and pointing to the crowd after hitting a home run, to Martinez rooting on the team from the top step. They entertained and enjoyed the game. That will be missed, too.
COMMISH: There always is that danger when players who are good in the clubhouse are dealt. Jose Martinez especially kept things lively and loose, and Ozuna was a popular player, also.
We'll have to stay tuned to see how much the clubhouse chemistry changes, if at all.